A’Ibom women protest allegations against Akpabio, demand apology from Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan

By Theresa Donatus

Women from Akwa Ibom, including those from the Niger Delta region, have expressed strong disapproval of the allegations made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The protest, which took place on Saturday in Uyo Plaza, saw hundreds of women march with placards demanding respect for Akpabio and an apology from Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The controversy stems from an interview Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had with Arise TV, in which she accused Akpabio of sexually harassing her in the Senate’s Red Chamber.

She further claimed that she faced victimization and suppression due to her refusal to succumb to the Senate President’s alleged advances.

READ ALSO: Task Force recovers 222 rustled cattle in Taraba

These allegations have sparked outrage among women in Akwa Ibom, who see them as an attempt to tarnish the reputation of Akpabio, who is currently Nigeria’s third-highest-ranking official.

During the protest, the women displayed placards bearing messages such as “’Number 3 man deserves respect, Natasha show some,” “‘Ijaw women demand respect for our leaders,” and “Respect for husbands is our tradition Natasha.” They made it clear that they would not tolerate any further disrespect against Akpabio, and demanded that Akpoti-Uduaghan issue a public apology.

Grace Mathias, a spokesperson for the women from Essien Udim local government, addressed the crowd, stating that Akwa Ibom women would not accept any disrespect towards their elders, including the Senate President. She warned that if Akpoti-Uduaghan did not cease her allegations, the women would turn to prayer, invoking divine intervention to discipline the senator.

Mathias said, “We want Natasha to leave our son alone. Whenever she tries it again, the women will kneel and pray, and heaven will rise against her. She should stop messing up our son, who is well trained in the ways of the Lord. Our son doesn’t disrespect women, stop harassing our son and disrespecting him, he is so precious to us.”

The protestors emphasized their deep respect for their men and their commitment to upholding the dignity of Akpabio, who they regard as an honorable figure.

They made it clear that this was a one-time protest, but warned that if Akpoti-Uduaghan continued her accusations, they would take matters into their own hands.

“We, the women of Akwa Ibom and the Niger Delta, are saying that this should be the first and last time you will be addressing our son in such a disrespectful manner,” Mathias declared.

“If we hear about this again, we will go down on our knees to pray against you and God Almighty will release a spiritual cane, and that cane will flog you. No peace for the wicked.”

The protestors concluded by stating that any efforts to tarnish Akpabio’s name would be met with divine retribution, and they vowed to continue defending the Senate President’s honor.

The protest reflects the deep cultural and personal reverence the people of Akwa Ibom and the Niger Delta hold for their leaders, with the women making it clear they would not stand for any perceived dishonor.