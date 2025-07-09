A’Ibom Govt. to host workshop on WASH Implementation

By Theresa Donatus

The Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation has announced it readiness to host a two-day capacity building workshop focused on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) for local government stakeholders across the state.

In a release signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Barr. Mrs. Emma Udonsek, and made available to our Correspondent on Tuesday, stated that the capacity building workshop is slated to take place from Thursday, July 10 to Friday, July 11, 2025, at the Amunice Event Centre, Aka Itiam Road, Uyo, with the theme; “WASH Sector: Strengthening the LGAs Towards Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

The workshop was declared as part of the state government’s efforts to implement the Akwa Ibom State Water Law, enacted in December 2022.

It also follows the recent approval of the WASH Policy Framework and the Open Defecation Free (ODF) Road Map, two strategic documents designed to guide sustainable improvements in public health and sanitation.

Announcing the event, the Honourable Commissioner for Water Resources and Sanitation, Dr. Ubuo Effiong Ubuo, said the workshop is designed to empower local government leaders to establish and operationalize fully functional WASH departments in their respective LGAs.

Participants will include the 31 Local Government Council Chairmen, Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs), and designated WASH focal persons.

“This workshop is a key component of our drive to enhance water supply, sanitation, and hygiene at the grassroots,” said Dr. Ubuo. “Our goal is to build institutional frameworks that can sustainably deliver essential services and align with Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation.”

The Commissioner urged all invited stakeholders to attend and contribute actively, noting that their involvement is critical to building a healthier and more resilient Akwa Ibom.