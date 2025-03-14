A’Ibom gov’s aide flags off life-changing grants for vulnerable groups

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Special Assistant to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State on Mobilization, Abuja, Comrade Kingsley Iwok, has launched a cash grant initiative for elderly persons, people with disabilities, and small and medium-scale traders.

The disbursement, which took place in Abuja, is aimed at extending the state’s empowerment programs to indigenes residing outside Akwa Ibom.

Speaking during the event, Iwok revealed that the initiative was inspired by numerous requests from vulnerable groups.

“It all started last year when I received bunch of requests in my office from the women group, from the vulnerable and from the elders, passionately appealing and request for a replica and extension of the overwhelming life touching and empowerment program of Golden Initiative For All (GIVA),” he said.

Despite the challenges associated with organizing the initiative, he expressed gratitude to God for making the program a reality.

“It was a very tasking proposal before me, but I assured them that by God’s grace, in due time, that request would be met. Today, the rest, they say, is history,” he added.

READ ALSO: The Blame Game Backfires: Babangida’s Memoir Sparks New Scrutiny of His Leadership Failures

Iwok acknowledged the support and leadership of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, whom he described as “the apostle of Arise agenda, the champion of rural development and the advocate of the undeserved and the less privileges in the society.”

He credited the governor’s commitment to good governance as a major influence in the success of the empowerment program.

He also appreciated the Coordinator, Office of the First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Lady Helen Obarike, for her encouragement and for providing the platform that made the event possible.

Addressing concerns about the selection process, Iwok emphasized that all beneficiaries were chosen through a transparent process in line with GIVA’s mandate.

“Seated here are from Akwa Ibom state, from the three senatorial district and the 10 federal constituencies carefully selected, blended against political consideration, against ethnicity, and against any parochial sentiment,” he explained.

He officially flagged off the initiative with a promise that it would be a continuous program. “On this note, I flag off this empowerment program. It shall be a continuity in Jesus name, even as I present the 28 of the beneficiaries of today’s cash award,” he declared.

When asked what motivated him to organize the grant disbursement, Iwok noted that it was a continuation of an initiative started by the late First Lady of Akwa Ibom State.

“This is a continuity of the initiative of First Lady of blessed memory and the Akwa Ibom people residents in Abuja felt that such gestures should be replicated here,” he stated.

He explained that his office collaborated with the Coordinator, Office of the First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Mrs. Helen Obarike, to expand the governor’s Arise Agenda and ensure that Akwa Ibom indigenes in Abuja also benefit.

The grant was divided into three categories: Disability Support Grant, Elderly Support Grant, and Small and Medium Enterprise Support Grant. The initiative aims to provide financial assistance to help recipients sustain their livelihoods.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the support, describing it as a life-changing intervention.

Many noted that the financial assistance would help them improve their businesses and meet pressing needs.

As the initiative takes off, Iwok reassured attendees that more Akwa Ibom residents in Abuja would benefit in the future.