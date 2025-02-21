A’Ibom first lady designate Welcomes UN Women Repr, ECOWAS ahead of Anniversary Celebrations

By Theresa Donatus

Lady Helen Eno Obareki, the Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, warmly received Ms. Beatrice Eyong, the United Nations Women Representative to Nigeria and the Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS), in a breakfast meeting ahead of the first anniversary of the Golden Initiative For All (GIFA).

The occasion also marks the posthumous birthday celebration of Her Excellency, Pastor Patience Umo Eno, which will take place at Ibom Hall in Uyo. Ms. Eyong is expected to deliver the keynote address during the anniversary celebration.

A highlight of the event will be the symbolic laying of the foundation stone for the new GIFA house in Uyo, a project that will be officially inaugurated by Governor Pastor Umo Eno, a key supporter of the initiative.

The foundation stone ceremony signifies the growing commitment to empowering women and fostering community development across the region.

The event promises to be a memorable and impactful occasion, honoring the legacy of late Pastor Patience Umo Eno and reinforcing the efforts of GIFA in advancing women’s rights and social progress.