A’Ibom at 38: Gov. Umo Eno Reaffirms Commitment to Unity, Devt, Inclusive Growth

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to peace, unity, and sustainable development as the state celebrates its 38th anniversary since creation.

In a statewide broadcast on Tuesday morning in Uyo, the Governor expressed gratitude to God, the founding fathers of the state, and Akwa Ibom people for what he described as “a journey of renewal, phenomenal growth, and undiluted peace.”

Governor Eno paid glowing tribute to former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), who created Akwa Ibom State on September 23, 1987, describing the former Head of State’s decision as “a unique gift to a valiant and resourceful people.”

Reflecting on the transformation of the state’s capital, Uyo, the Governor noted that what was once “a glorified village bereft of modern infrastructure” has now grown into a modern city with one of the best road networks in Nigeria, a thriving aviation sector through Ibom Air, and world-class sports facilities that have hosted both FIFA and CAF competitions.

Highlighting his administration’s achievements under the Arise Agenda, Governor Eno said the government has:

Delivered and ongoing 771km of road projects across the three senatorial districts; Launched the Akwa Ibom Security Trust Fund to strengthen security in partnership with the private sector; Declared a state of emergency in healthcare, with plans for a 350-bed Ibom International Hospital and model health centres across the state;Expanded access to education through new model schools; Provided 267 solar-powered housing units for vulnerable families out of 500 planned; Distributed food items to over 500,000 households through the State’s verified social register and Hosted a Power Summit to drive energy access across all communities.

The Governor also announced that the 15.13km Ikot Otomo–Azumini Road in Ika Local Government would be commissioned tomorrow by the Minister of the FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike.

On tourism, he said the state is preparing to commission the Arise Resort in December, alongside other landmark projects such as the 5,000-capacity International Convention Centre, a 200-room Ibom Hotel, and Arise City Centre within the Tropicana complex.

Governor Eno used the occasion to appeal for unity across political, ethnic, and generational lines, cautioning against inflammatory rhetoric as the political season approaches.

“Elections will come and go, but the Akwa Ibom spirit of love and brotherhood will remain. We are running Akwa Ibom United across party lines,” he said.

He urged leaders to honour the legacies of past governors, rather than castigate them, and appealed to youths not to allow themselves to be used as instruments of violence.

The Governor pledged his support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, commending the President’s cooperation with Akwa Ibom’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and called on Akwa Ibomites to embrace renewed hope for both the state and the nation.

Governor Eno ended his speech with a call for collective responsibility:“Let us all Arise to a Renewed Hope for Akwa Ibom and for Nigeria. God bless Akwa Ibom State, God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”