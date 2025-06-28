AI Changing the Face of Global Entertainment- Industry Report

The global entertainment industry is being transformed by artificial intelligence, according to a new report by TV Technology. The report cites a rise in AI-written scripts, digital influencers, hologram concerts, and real-time CGI performance tools.

Streaming platforms like Netflix and Showmax are testing AI-based content personalization, while artists like Travis Scott and Burna Boy are exploring AI-powered stage design for upcoming tours.

“From Nollywood to Hollywood, AI is not replacing creativity — it’s redefining it,” says futurist Mariam Bonner.

Analysts forecast the AI-entertainment market could be worth $27 billion by 2028.