Gumi: I’ll lead amnesty campaign for Nnamdi Kanu if he renounces violence

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi says he is willing to personally champion a campaign for amnesty for Nnamdi Kanu — on the condition that the IPOB leader publicly renounces violence.

Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was recently convicted of terrorism and sentenced to life imprisonment by James Omotosho of the federal high court in Abuja.

Speaking on Channels Television on Tuesday, Gumi said his stance is consistent with his long-held belief that negotiation, rather than military force, offers Nigeria a more sustainable path to resolving insecurity.

“Our army is not designed for a guerrilla war; no army is designed for that,” he said, arguing that a purely kinetic strategy cannot end Nigeria’s security crises.

“So, since we have people that are ready to put down their arms, then why do you always decide it has to be kinetic?

“Let me give you an example. Now, this Kanu, who was imprisoned for terrorism, for agitating that our soldiers should be killed… if the same Kanu now shows remorse and also calls for peace, honestly, I will be in the forefront in calling for his pardon and amnesty for him.”

He insisted that dialogue remains effective, recalling that previous engagements with bandits helped stabilize parts of Kaduna state. He attributed the setbacks in Zamfara state to failed negotiations.

“Look, Shehu Shagari, our former president, gave amnesty to Ojukwu,” Gumi said.

“Look at Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, he gave amnesty to the Niger Delta militants who have also committed acts of terrorism. So this is how we are. We are also looking for a way out.”

The cleric dismissed the possibility of foreign intervention, saying Nigeria must tackle its insecurity challenges internally.

“I don’t want foreign intervention. And I don’t want tribes to be fighting,” he said.

“Also, we don’t want the fire of religion to be ignited in Nigeria, because if it’s ignited, who can quench it?

“Look at the Abuja-Kaduna Road. Now everybody can ply it. Things are improving. I’m not saying it’s 100%. There are incidents where it has happened. But it’s not the norm.

“Things are improving. Just give the government time and a chance. But to be pressured from outside, this is what we object to.

“Our sovereignty is a red line. We can never accept foreigners to come into Nigeria, whatever excuse it is.”