Ahead of presidential campaign flag-off, Tinubu, APC chieftains arrive Jos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has arrived in Jos, Plateau State capital, for the kick-off of his campaign rally scheduled to hold on Tuesday.

Tinubu and his entourage were received by the State Governor, Simon Lalong, who doubles as the Director General of the party’s campaign council.

Party chieftains, including the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, have arrived in Jos ahead of the much-anticipated campaign kick-off, Naija News understands.

Lalong had said earlier, after inspecting the Rwang Pam Township Stadium Jos, that all is set for a hitch-free and colourful presidential campaign event, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

According to him, the city of Jos and Plateau State is agog as APC faithful, and the citizens prepare to receive Chairman of the PCC President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governors, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, APC National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu among other leaders and members of the party across the nation.

The Director General on Monday commended the Local Organising Committee led by Deputy Speaker House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Idris Wase and Deputy Governor Prof. Sonni Tyoden. He stated that the party chieftains had done a lot of work to ensure that the campaign flag-off was successful.

Lalong also boasted that Plateau State will sustain its track record of hosting National party Conventions and Presidential campaigns that produced Nigerian Presidents.

