Ahead of inauguration, Akpabio/Barau consolidates, hosts 65 senators – elect

By Tunde Opalana

Ahead of the June 13 inauguration of the 10th Senate, the Akpabio/Barau campaign team has hosted 65 senators-elect where the commitments of the parliamentarians to vote for the candidature of senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau were gotten .

The meeting, held at the Kano Hall of the Transcorp Hotel, Abuja, was attended by both Senators-elect, who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and those of the opposition.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Working Committee of the APC under the chairmanship of Senator Abdullahi Adamu had endorsed Senator Akpabio and Senator Barau for the Senate President and Deputy Senate, respectively.

President Tinubu had mandated a ranking lawmaker, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno) to lead the Akpabio/Barau

campaign team.

At the meeting which had an elder statesman, Segun Osoba and former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the senators-elect gave their commitment to the Akpabio/Barau ticket.

Immediate past governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi (APC, Ebonyi) and a ranking lawmaker, Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia, APGA) were in attendance.

A senator-elect, who attended the meeting, said the attendance was not limited to members of the APC, adding that it was a fruitful session.

” As an APC founding member, I cannot work against what our party and the president have endorsed. We are fully committed to the Akpabio/Barau ticket. We want President Tinubu to succeed.

” Anybody working against the duo of Akpabio and Barau would be considered an enemy within. Thus, we are hoping Yari and Kalu will withdraw from the race and join this team,” he said.

