Agriculture: Niger State, German firm sign MoU on comprehensive farm estate

By Tom Okpe

The Governor of Niger State, Umaru Mohammed Bago has signed an agreement with the management of Sun Farming in Germany, for a comprehensive farm estate in the State.

The agreement, expected to take effect immediately, is part of the Governor Bago’s efforts to reposition the State among the Committee of State’s in agricultural and infrastructural development.

Under the arrangement, the Investor is expected to construct the Comprehensive Farm Estate, which will encompass several key areas.

According to Governor Bago in a statement, made available to House Correspondents in Abuja on Thursday, “the Farm Estate will serve as an educational hub, offering training and resources related to agriculture and sustainable practices.

“Furthermore, it will include a crossing center to assist newcomers and integrate them into the community.

“The proposed Farm Estate will also focus on energy, likely, incorporating renewable energy sources to power its operations sustainably.”

He added that a substantial aspect of this initiative is food security, gearing toward producing and distributing food locally, to ensure a stable food supply.