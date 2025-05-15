Agriculture critical for food security, wealth generation – Remi Tinubu

By Owen Akenzua

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Wednesday, reiterated the crucial role of agriculture in achieving food security, creating employment, and driving economic growth.

She made this known during the distribution of farm inputs and financial grants to 400 farmers under the Renewed Hope Initiative’s Agricultural Support Program, organized in collaboration with the ‘You Matter Charity Foundation’, held at the Events Centre, Asaba.

Represented by the wife of the Delta State Governor, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, Mrs. Tinubu expressed delight at seeing women, young farmers in secondary schools, youths, and cooperative groups becoming actively involved in farming.

She emphasized that “gardening, a time-honored tradition, sustained our forefathers and can still benefit families today”.

She stated that the ‘Every Home a Garden’ initiative underscores the importance of home gardening as a tool to reduce economic hardship for families.

“The beauty of it is that it’s not limited by gender or age. Growing your own food helps promote healthier eating, improves your diet, and provides fresh, nutritious produce,” she said.

Mrs. Tinubu further noted: “You will agree with me that it is possible for us to grow our own food. The earth is blessed for our sake when you plant, it germinates and yields a great harvest.

“The essence of this initiative is to bring us back on track and increase food production across the nation. This is about feeding your family and sharing with your neighbours.”

She announced that four categories of beneficiaries, women, youths, secondary school students, and farming groups were selected to receive various farm implements and seedlings as part of the initiative.

“I hope this gesture encourages you. I urge you to give your best as you return to your farms daily.

“I have my own garden behind my house, and soon I will begin harvesting corn, vegetables, and other crops. On a lighter note, I am happy to share with you.

“For those who haven’t started, please give it a thought. Let’s join hands to grow more food and move from scarcity to abundance.”

In her welcome address, the wife of the Delta State Governor, Mrs. Tobore Oborevwori, represented by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Catherine Onyeme, said the event was dedicated to empowering student farmers, women, youths, and cooperative farming groups in Delta State.

“Today’s event reflects our unwavering commitment to equipping farmers with the tools and financial support they need to thrive.

“Through the Agricultural Support Program of the Renewed Hope Initiative, led by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, we reaffirm our dedication to strengthening agriculture as a key driver of economic growth”, she said.

While noting that farmers represent a significant portion of the population, she said they often face challenges such as limited access to resources, financing, and modern techniques.

She said: “Empowering farmers is not merely an intervention—it is a necessity. It restores hope, promotes food security, boosts household income, and positions farming as a viable and transformational enterprise”.

She expressed gratitude to Mrs. Tinubu for her visionary leadership and commitment to the Renewed Hope Initiative, and encouraged beneficiaries to make the most of the opportunity.

Deaconess Oborevwori, said: “Let this support be a stepping stone to greater achievements—improving food productivity, creating employment opportunities, and advancing the broader vision of prosperity for Delta State and Nigeria.

“To all stakeholders here today, let us continue to build a Delta State and a Nigeria where agriculture thrives, women are empowered, and prosperity is attainable for all.”

Also speaking at the event, Delta State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Val Arenyeka, underscored the essential role of farmers in ensuring food security, stressing that without farmers, there would be no food and urged the people to embrace farming for food sufficiency.

The Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Harry Triakriowei, expressed appreciation to Mrs. Tinubu for including Delta youths in her Renewed Hope Initiative, aimed at improving food security and generating income through agriculture.