Agric Minister mourns victims of Mokwa floods disaster

By Tunde Opalana

Honourable Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi said he was devastated after seeing the graphic visuals of the disastrous floods that killed, almost 200 persons including men, women, and children in Mokwa, Niger State, last Thursday.

He commiserated with families, friends, neighbours, and indeed communities of those that lost their lives in the sad incident.

Dr. Abdullahi in a personally signed statement said “my heart goes out to those that have lost their loved ones, along with their properties, including agricultural produce. Infrastructure have also been damaged by the deadly floods.

“I pray that the Almighty will console the bereaved and lighten their grief. I equally extend my profound sympathy to Governor Mohammed Umar Bago who, as Chief Executive of Niger State, bears a heavy burden of sifting through the wreckage and stabilizing the traumatized communities.”

The minister appreciated President Bola Tinubu, for his fatherly message of commiseration along with his directive to the appropriate agencies to deploy succour to the affected communities.

He confirmed that there is evidence that this is being done, and more importantly there is assurance that those hard-hit by the disaster are the direct recipients of the succour.

Dr. Abdullahi, an indigene of Niger State has donated handsomely towards efforts to give succour to the affected families, saying “already, I have complemented the state government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in providing to food items to the hundreds of families impacted by the flash floods.”

He expressed concerns that each rainy season in recent years has often came with water-related disasters, boat mishaps in which scores lose their lives, and floods submerging farmlands, leading to significant crop losses and diminished livelihoods.

“As I pointed out while appearing yesterday (June 3, 2025) on the TVC Breakfast programme that focused on “Disaster Management: Evaluating Roles of Government and Citizens,” the flash floods in Mokwa last week are urgent reminders yet again of the effects of climate change and why all and sundry must take seriously efforts aimed at mitigation.

“It is worrisome that Mokwa, which is not on a floodplain, has suffered the horrendous damage from flooding caused by torrential rainfall. This is a natural disaster and of a magnitude never previously witnessed in Mokwa.

“There is no gain-saying the fact that, throughout the country, communities and opinion leaders must take more seriously the Seasonal Climate Prediction by NiMET as well as the Annual Flood Outlook released yearly by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency.

“It is also important to speed up the desiltation of existing water bodies, while rapidly creating new water-harvesting structures to reduce the flow and damage caused by run-off water but taking advantage of it in agricultural production.

“As co-Chairman of the World Bank-financed Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project on restoration of degraded land, I can attest to how the project has helped restore arable land in Jigawa State, where desiltation of existing water bodies has created new opportunities for irrigation, farming, and fishing.

“Beyond the on-going immediate relief to survivors of the Mokwa flood disaster, there lies a greater challenge of trauma counselling for persons who lost nearly all their family members, as well as the restoration of livelihoods either compromised or wiped out by the deadly floods,” the minister said.

He called on well-meaning citizens and organisations to weigh in with their support and help Mokwa, a critical transit route between the north and south of the country, regain its vitality.