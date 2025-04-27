Agbomhere demands apology from VeryDarkMan over ‘Slanderous’ attack on Akpabio

By Ukpono Ukpong

The South South Zonal Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Blessing Agbomhere, has demanded an immediate and unreserved apology from social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, over what he described as a slanderous and unwarranted verbal attack on the President of the Senate and Nigeria’s number three citizen, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Agbomhere condemned Otse’s criticism of Akpabio’s recent trip to the Vatican, insisting that the Senate President acted on official assignment and deserved respect, not ridicule.

In a three-minute viral video, VeryDarkMan had described Akpabio’s visit to Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis as shameful, arguing that the Senate President lacked the moral standing to attend the ceremony when urgent insecurity crises in Benue, Plateau, Kwara, Ogun, and Enugu states demanded attention.

He faulted Akpabio for prioritizing a foreign funeral over the plight of Nigerians suffering attacks from marauding herdsmen.

READ ALSO: Gunmen attacks Pro-Wike Mega Rally In Bayelsa

However, in a press statement personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja, Agbomhere issued a stern warning to VeryDarkMan, urging him to desist from slandering law-abiding and critical stakeholders in project Nigeria, all under the guise of activism.

“This individual known as VeryDarkMan is now notorious for blackmail, slander and character assassination while pretending to be an advocate for the masses and social crusader. The unwarranted verbal attack on the President of the Senate is yet another of such aimless, baseless and uninformed diatribe, this time, targeted at the number three citizen of Nigeria who did not send himself to Rome but was duly nominated by President Bola Tinubu to lead a strong five man delegation to represent Nigeria at the Pope’s funeral. What exactly is wrong in that?

“Being a devout Catholic and family man with unblemished character, President Tinubu saw in Akpabio a worthy ambassador of Nigeria to such an event as the Pope’s funeral and wasted no time in thrusting that responsibility on him. Just like the Scriptures admonished Christians to celebrate with those that are celebrating and to mourn with those that are berieved, the Nigerian delegation led by Akpabio joined the rest of the world to mourn the passing of the Head of the Catholic Church, what is wrong in that?

“I am, with this statement, issuing VeryDarkMan a one week ultimatum to immediately tender an unreserved apology to the President of the Senate for the slanderous comments and to desist from further bringing the integrity of the President Bola Tinubu led administration into disrepute in the eyes of the global community.” the statement read in parts.

Agbomhere urged Nigerians to ignore the uninformed ranting of VeryDarkMan, adding that the current administration is working assiduously behind the scene to tackle the pervasive insecurity across the country which it inherited from previous administrations.

“Upon his return from France and the United Kingdom, President Tinubu met with Security Chiefs and during the meeting he gave them marching orders to ensure that a different approach is deployed in the fight against insecurity, does this sound like a man who is not serious about protecting the lives and property of Nigerians? Mind you, the complex security problems in the country cannot be wished away with a wave of the hand, it takes time to achieve a semblance of peace and that is a commitment that the Tinubu led administration made to Nigerians while assuming office and is still committed to achieving” the statement concludes.