Agbomhere blasts Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for mudslinging Akpabio, Senate

By Ukpono Ukpong

All Progressives Congress (APC), chieftain, Blessing Agbomhere, yesterday came hard on the suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, saying that her mudslinging habit targeted at the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the National Assembly as an institution will never yield her expected results.

This is as he mocked the satirical letter of apology she recently released, stating that the lawmaker’s lamentation has only just begun an hour into a journey of two years.

Agbomhere, who is the South South Zonal Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urged Senator Natasha to consider joining Nollywood, as letter writing will not be of much help to her in her journey of mischief.

This was contained in a statement he personally signed and issued to journalists in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Nigeria needs urgent policy reset to prevent deeper instability- Prof. Uba

While describing the satirical letter as laughable and meaningless, Agbomhere reiterated that Senator Natasha’s continued unpatriotic actions since her suspension should be condemned by every well meaning Nigerian rather than being encouraged, as being done by “charlatans and unpatriotic elements who find fulfilment in destroying the image of their own country”.

The APC South South Zonal Organizing Secretary reminded Senator Natasha of the oath of office she took while being sworn in as Kogi Central lawmaker which among other things includes the protection of the sanctity of the National Assembly.

“Senator Natasha was suspended by the Senate for gross indiscipline, rather than do the needful by apologizing or clearing her name in a court of law, she has elected to whip up sentiments against the Uncommon Commissioner, Governor and Architect of Modern Akwa-Ibom State, the Uncommon Minister of Infrastructural Development in the Niger Delta Region, and the uncommon, patriotic, unbeatable and infallible Senate President, the amiable and adorable Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, the National Assembly as an institution and the government, led by a reformer and visionary President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Senator Natasha’s behavior I dare say, amounts to treason. How on earth can a supposed Distinguished member of the Nigerian Parliament make it a stock in trade to break protocol and de-market the most important arm of government in her country just for the sake of clout chasing? I encourage the necessary security agencies to bring her to book forthwith.

“Senator Natasha has satirically realized that the Nigerian Senate, like the British House of Lords, and the Senate of the United States of America, is an institution that has the powers, without fear of blackmail, to reprimand its erring members. Senator Natasha has satirically accepted the Senator Godswill Akpabio remains the uncommon, infallible and unbeatable President of the Senate who will continue to act as such, unshakable and committed to the good governance of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Whether by Satire, Idiom or Innuendo, She has a choice to either apologize sincerely for her indiscipline, malicious falsehood, and treasonable actions or remain suspended and keep missing out from those beautiful working-visit pictures she loves to take with the Handsome, Uncommon and Adorable President of the Nigerian Senate.

“I encourage the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio to continue to work hand-in-hand with the Executive Arm of the Federal Government to succeed, and no amount of blackmail and grandstanding by the opposition will stop President Bola Tinubu from returning to Aso Rock in 2027.” the statement concluded.