Agbo Kefas set to defect from PDP to APC on November 19

Agbo Kefas, governor of Taraba State, has announced that he will formally leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, 19 November.

Kefas revealed this on Saturday during an inspection tour of renovation works at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo.

He said his decision to abandon the PDP was driven by what he described as the need to safeguard Taraba’s future, stressing that it was not influenced by personal political considerations.

“On the 19th of November, I will officially transition from the PDP to the APC. This movement is about the destiny of the people of Taraba, and we are expecting many visitors for the ceremony,” the governor said.

When asked whether the move followed negotiations with the APC or conditions set by the ruling party, Kefas declined to go into detail. “My speech at the event will clarify the circumstances and allow residents to judge for themselves,” he added.

Kefas’ impending defection marks yet another high-profile departure from the PDP, further compounding the turmoil within the opposition party.

Earlier in November, Bayelsa State governor Douye Diri left the PDP for the APC after weeks of speculation—an event that signalled a major political realignment in the South-South.

His defection followed similar moves by Delta State governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Akwa Ibom governor Umo Eno, and Enugu State governor Peter Mbah, all of whom joined the APC earlier in the year.

With Kefas now set to join the ruling party, the APC will control 25 states nationwide, tightening its grip ahead of the 2027 general elections.

His decision also comes amid escalating internal strife within the PDP. On Saturday, the party expelled several top figures—including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; former Ekiti governor Ayodele Fayose; and former PDP National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu—at its national convention in Ibadan.