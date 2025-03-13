Again, Senate Passes Vote Of Confidence On Akpabio

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

For the second time in less than two months, Nigeria’s 10th Senate has passed a vote of confidence on the Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabio.

Throwing full weight behind their chief presiding officer at plenary Thursday, all the distinguished parliamentarians in attendance eulogised the leadership qualities of the Akwa Ibom North-West Senator.

Coming forty-eight hours after suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan addressed the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) in New York – alleging that she was suspended for raising the issue of sexual harassment against President of the Senate – the upper legislative house charged Nigerians not to be distracted by the controversy engendered by the accusation in question.

According to the law-makers, the matter which is already in the Court of law prevents the Senate from addressing it based on Order 40 of its Standing rules.

Motion for the vote of confidence was moved by the leader of the Senate, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central) and seconded by the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Olalere Oyewumi (Osun West).

