Again national grid collapse the eighth time in 2022

The national electricity grid suffered a fresh system collapse on Monday, plunging the country into darkness.

Major electricity distribution companies (DisCos), in different notices to customers, said the national grid collapsed at about 11 am.

Emeka Ezeh, head, corporate communications, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC), said the system collapse led to the loss of supply across the country.

“The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a system collapse which occurred at 10:51 am today, 26th September 2022. This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network,” the statement reads.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.”

Benin Electricity Distribution Company EPlc (BEDC) also confirmed the development.

“The Management of BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) regrets to notify its customers within its franchise states of Delta, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo of a system collapse which occurred today, 26th September 2022 at 10:51hrs,” the statement reads.

“As a result of this development, all our feeders are out of supply and this has caused disruption of power supply to our esteemed customers across these coverage areas.

“We plead for your kind understanding over the situation and assure that supply will be normalised in due course immediately the system is restored.”

The national grid had collapsed eight times in 2022 — the last incident in July. It collapsed once in June and twice in March and April 2022.

TheCable had reported that the electricity grid suffered more than 200 partial and total system collapses from January 2010 to June 2022.

You can read more about what it means when the national grid collapses here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...