Again, military task force rescues 7 kidnapped victims in Plateau

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The relentless efforts of the Military Task Force, code named Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), in Plateau State has recorded yet another success by the rescue of seven kidnapped victims held hostage by bandits within Plateau communities.

The bandits fled when troops engaged them in a gun battle, a statement from the Spokesman of the taskforce Major Samson Zhakom said.

According to him: “Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) have rescued 7 kidnapped victims in Riyom local government area (LGA) of Plateau State. The rescue mission follows offensive operations conducted by troops of OPSH on the ongoing Operation LAFIYAN JAMA’A at Attakar high grounds in Ganawuri District of Riyom LGA.

“The operations carried out based on intelligence reports revealed that kidnappers were keeping some victims abducted along Jos – Ganawuri road on 7 March 2025 in the area. During the operation, troops made contact with the kidnappers and superior firepower forced them to flee into the high grounds”, he said.

The statement informed that troops exploited the general area and rescued 7 victims identified as Mr Sale Umar, Muhammadu Inusa, Abdullahi Abdulrasaq, Abdulsalam Muhammad, Muhammad Hamisu, Ibrahim Maradu, and Saidu Sani all from Bauchi State.

“Troops also recovered a bag containing a blanket and clothing materials abandoned by the criminals.

“The rescued victims were debriefed for useful intelligence to aid troops conduct follow-up operations to intercept and neutralise members of the kidnapping syndicate; after which the victims were reunited with their families.

“Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN will continue the manhunt for criminal elements harbouring within the Joint Operations Area for immediate arrest and possible prosecution”, Zhakom said.