Again, IGP redeploys DIG Egbetokun to FCID, 36 commissioners to various formations

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has again approved the redeployment of DIG Olukayode Egbetokun Adeolu who is being rumoured to being positioned to take charge of police when eventually Baba leaves office.

Adeolu who was in March this year promoted Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG, was made the supervising DIG for the South-West Geo-Political Zone.

He is now redeployed to the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) Force Headquarters, Abuja.

According to Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, DIG Egbetokun who hails from Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, holds a BSc. (Hons.) Degree in Mathematics Education, an MSc. in Engineering Analysis, and a Master’s of Business Administration degree.

DIG Egbetokun has attended various courses both home and abroad, and has served in various investigative, operational, and administrative capacities including as Commander Rapid Response Squad (RSS) Lagos; Head Anti-Fraud, FCT Command; CP Kwara State amongst others.

He was until his recent promotion, the AIG in charge of Zone 7 Abuja comprising the FCT and Niger State.

Meanwhile, the IGP has approved the posting/redeployment of thirty-six (36) Commissioners of Police in various commands and Formations.

Among the 36 CP’s are CP Operations, DOPS FHQ CP Zubairu Abubakar, CP Homicide FCID Abuja CP Fom Pam Joseph, CP Railway Lagos CP Emuobo F. Ekokotu, CP Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) CP Nemi E. Osigboboka Iwo, CP General Investigations FCID Abuja CP Salman Dogo Garba, CP PAP Western Lagos CP Dungus Ali Monguno, CP Police Mobile Force FHQ CP Audu Ali Dabigi, CP Anti-Fraud FCID Annex Lagos CP Patrick A. Atayero, CP INEC Abuja CP Olaiya Victor Mobolaji and CP CCR CP Olaolu A. Adegbite.

Others are CP DFA Force Intelligence Bureau CP Disu O. Rilwan, CP Armament FCH Abuja CPMohammed S. Dalijan, Force Provost Marshal – CP Dan-Mamman E. Shawulu, CP Servicom, R&P, FHQ Abuja CP Clement Robert, CP X-Squad FCID Abuja CP Rhoda Olofu, CP Anti-Human Traficking CP Onah Ambrose Sunny, CP PAP Eastern CP Yetunde Longe, and 19 others.

The Inspector-General of Police has instructed all newly posted and redeployed officers to strive to ensure that their Commands, Formations, and Departments comply with the Police Reform mandate.

He also tasked them to ensure compliance with all standard operating procedures in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Adejobi said the posting is with immediate effect.

