Again Etinosa attacks Harrysong after ex-wife’s STD revelations

By Orji Onyekwere

Following the recent interview granted by Alexer Harry, the estranged wife of singer HarrySong to social media influencer Daddy Freeze, where she revealed how her ex-husband harassed her, cheated on her and infected her with STD on many occasions, Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has come out to tackle the singer.

She said that parents should be mindful of how they put pressure on their children to get married.

She bared her mind on the marital crisis between Harrysong and his ex-wife on her Instagram page. According to the actress: “This is really sad; it takes me back to when I was 22 and I married a monster.

Same hell, different devil. Dear parents, please, let’s reduce the pressure to get married at such a tender age. A lot of men run away from 30+ old women and marry 20+ old women because they know they can bully them at ease. Parents need to do better in RAISING THEIR SONS!!! I really used to have respect for that agbakpan

“Only a fool will discriminate against a female child. In this 2024? Is Okonjo Iweala, a joke to you? Is Etinosa Idemudia a joke to you? Keep sleeping on the girl child, you illiterate. On top how many properties wey you get sef, wey you dey find male child. Her eggs don’t determine gender, your cells do.

“Tell me what a male child represents that I, Etinosa Idemudia I am not greater than and more? Do you know how many properties I own? How many of my father’s properties I control and how much of a pillar I am in my family?”.

READ ALSO: School Kidnapped: Minister appeals to security.

You will recall that the singer has been having a running battle with his ex-wife in which he appealed to the public to respect their privacy.

However in a recent Podcast interview with Daddy Freeze, Alexer, the estranged wife of the ‘Reggae blues’ crooner had opened up on a lot of things that happened in her marriage. According to her, “Harrysong told me he married me out of pity. He cheats on me regularly, I can’t count the number of infections I’ve had to treat and he assaults me.”