Again, Court affirms Victor Oye as authentic APGA National Chairman

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday again affirmed Chief Victor Oye as the lawful authentic National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

The court pronouncement is contained in a judgment delivered by Justice James Omotosho on the suit filed by Chief Chekwa Okorie that sought for an order to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to recognise the list of candidates forwarded to it by Chief Edozie faction as the authentic APGA’s list of candidates for the just concluded general election.

Justice Omotosho said that the reliefs sought are not grant able because the plaintiff lacks locus standi to have brought the suit. Chief Edozie Njoku was not the duly elected National Chairman of APGA that was empowered to forward such list.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was right to have refused to upload the names of the purported candidates forwarded to it by Njoku as he had no locus, ” the judge held.

Justice Omotosho said that he had painfully gone through the judgments of Federal High Court Abuja, Court of Appeal Kano ,the judgment of Court of Appeal Abuja and the decision of the Supreme Court on the leadership tussle and that all of them affirmed Victor Oye as the rightful National Chairman of APGA validly elected.

He said that the judgment were very clear and there was no controversy over the National Chairmanship of APGA but the plaintiff’s counsel CN Nwagwu failed to explain the judgments to his clients.

Justice Omotosho said that Edozie Njoku was a meddlesome interloper in the suit seeking to reap where he did not sow.

The Court condemned the action of the legal practitioner, CN Nwagwu for deliberately misleading the Court and for causing unnecessary confusion and wasting the precious judicial time of the court.

Justice Omotosho lamented that Nwagwu failed to act as Minister in the temple of Justice warning that all must account for his or her conducts before God at the end.