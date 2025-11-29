Again bandits kill 3 immigration officers in Kebbi fresh attack

Again, Bandits suspected to be part of Lakurawa terrorist group have killed three Nigeria Immigration officers NIS in a fresh attack at Bakin Ruwa check point along Maje Border in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi state.

According to the source who pleaded anonymity, the attack occurred around midnight on Wednesday, created fear and tension among residents of the border communities.

Multiple local sources told our correspondent that the terrorists invaded the immigration point unexpectedly and opened fire on officers on duty, killing three on the spot.

A security source, not authorized to speak publicly, also confirmed the attack, adding that the assailants fled through nearby bushes.

About a month ago, a personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service was killed and several official vehicles were burnt in a similar attack at the Maje border axis, raising concerns over escalating insecurity along the Nigeria–Benin border corridor in Bagudo.

The Lakurawa gang has been linked to several violent incidents across parts of Kebbi State, targeting both security personnel and civilians. Their motives for this latest assault remains unclear, but security authorities say investigations are ongoing.

When contacted, spokesperson of the Kebbi State Police Command, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident but noted that details were still sketchy.

Efforts to obtain information concerning the incident from the Nigeria Immigration Service in the state were unsuccessful, as officials could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

However, some locals and members of various security agencies at Bagudu who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the unfortunate incident.