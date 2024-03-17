Again bandits attack Kaduna, abduct 15 women in early morning raid

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

Local sources said 15 women and one man have so far been confirmed abducted during the Saturday’s early morning raid by bandits on Dogon-noma community in Kujuru LGA of Kaduna.

The sad incidents which occurred yesterday came barely three days after one person was killed, and eight women kidnapped in the Banono Angwaku community in same LGA.

A resident of the area, Mr. Istifanus Ma’aji, who confirmed the figure to journalists on Saturday in Kaduna, said, “For now, only 15 women and a man could be confirmed kidnapped”.

“We cannot authoritatively confirm the figures, because most of the villagers ran for their lives when the attackers struck.

“We can only confirm the figure by evening when we’re able to access the Village.”

Former council chairman of Kajuru LGA, Cafra Caino, had earlier confirmed the attack, saying the attackers invaded the village around 5.45am on Saturday in large numbers, shooting indiscriminately.

He however stated that they were yet to get the number of casualties because the locals ran for their lives at the time the assailants invaded the community.

“The community had, sometime in 2019, come under heavy attack where 74 people were killed and the community recently has been experiencing attacks.”

Kajuru and Chikun Local Government Areas had in recent weeks become the centre of storms and attacks by kidnapper, killing and kidnapping residents.

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, could not respond to clarifications or text message to him till the time of filing this report.

