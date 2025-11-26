Again bandits abduct 10 in Kwara 

Less than two weeks after 38 worshipers were abducted from a Church in Kwara state, the State Police Command has confirmed another violent attack on the Isapa community in the Ekiti Local Government Area of the State, stating that ten, 10, persons were abducted during the Monday evening invasion by suspected armed herders.

Recall that 11 residents were kidnapped recently, when about 30 armed bandits, allegedly, stormed Isapa, Ekiti LGA of Kwara, around 6pm on Monday, shooting indiscriminately as villagers fled in panic.

According to a statement on Tuesday by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the command received distress calls around 6:30pm on November 24 and immediately, deployed patrol teams and tactical units to the area.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the attackers invaded the community around 6:05 p.m, firing repeatedly as they advanced through the settlement.

“A woman who sustained a gunshot wound on her leg had since been treated and discharged, further details from police operatives discovered that 10 persons were later abducted,” the PPRO said.

In response to the severity of the incident, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, visited Isapa for an on-the-spot assessment, where he met with traditional rulers, the Onisapa of Isapa Land, Oba Gbenga Adeyeye, and the Olokesa of Okesa Land, Oba Olu Olusegun, as well as local and youth leaders.

“The CP assured residents that the command had intensified operations to rescue the victims and restore confidence in the area,” he said.

The command disclosed that joint teams of police tactical units and local vigilantes were currently combing the surrounding bushes in search of the abducted residents.

“A search-and-rescue operation is ongoing, and normalcy has been restored to the village. The situation is under strict monitoring,” the police spokesperson said.

Monday’s attack is the latest in a troubling surge of violent incidents across Ekiti LGA.

Last week, 38 worshippers of the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun, Eruku, were abducted and held captive for five days before their release.

However, the police is yet to release identities of the abducted victims, while search efforts, continued in the vast forest belt linking Kwara to Kogi and Ekiti States.