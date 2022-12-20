AfyaRekod Trains Jigawa State Officials on using Technology in Universal Healthcare Delivery

AfyaRekod, a universal patient portal led a 4-days’ workshop to explore the role of Technology in delivering Universal Health Care to the Jigawa State officials.

The sole objective of this interactive workshop was to explore the invaluable contribution AfyaRekod’s unique approach and use of technology can make to delivering Universal Healthcare plus the challenges to execute this integrated approach across its diverse mandate.

AfyaRekod is a patient-centered health data platform built on Al and Blockchain technology headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya with a presence in 5 African countries. AfyaRekod’s mission is to bridge the gap between health care and treatment for health care facilities and institutions to access and assist their patients anywhere, anytime through tools and resources accessible on the platform

Jiwaga Ministry of Health has a key focus on achieving Universal Healthcare. The state has put in place favourable measures to ensure all resources that could help achieve this are identified and invested on.

Dr. Salisu Babura Ma’azu, Permanent Secretary Jigawa State Ministry of Health said, “We are thrilled to have the learn from AfyaRekod team and to also be part of the discussion on the contribution of technology to provision of universal healthcare. Learning from a team that is already putting this into practice is fantastic, In Nigeria’s Jawaga state, we are aiming and working towards achieving universal health care for all patients.”

“We are excited to host our guests from Jigawa State Ministry of Health officials for a free workshop on digitisation of health care and the contribution of technology towards achieving Universal Healthcare. This contributes to our overall mission: an Africa where quality healthcare is accessible to all patients.” Umuhany Zuhudi General Manager AfyaRekod.

