Afua Asantewaa’s bid to break the Guinness World Records with a singathon is supported by GTA

Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum, a Ghanaian woman aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, has officially joined with the Ghana Tourism Authority for her effort.

The GTA also announced in a public notice that, in keeping with the collaboration, the attempt’s location has been shifted from the Aviation Social Center to Akwaaba Village, which is now under construction next to the Airport Roundabout.

“The change in venue is to help accommodate the huge numbers who have expressed interest in attending to support our own Afua Asantewaa, break the record,” the announcement states.

To date, both people and businesses have supported Afua.

On all four days that she will be undertaking the singathon, Sonotech Medical and Diagnostic Centre has pledged to be her official health partner and to give medical assistance.

Popular Ghanaian voice coach Freeman Ame Daniel has also promised to coach her in vocals from now until December 24–27, 2023, when the program is scheduled to take place, in order to prepare her voice for the occasion.

Concerning Afua’s songathonThe CEO of Askof Productions Limited, Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum, will serve as the host for the four-day GWR attempt at Akwaaba Village.

Through this marathon, she hopes to promote Ghanaian music in addition to reaching a personal goal.

Her objective is to break the current record, which was set in 2012 by an Indian named Sunil Waghmare. Her goal in this difficult endeavor is to break the 105-hour record.

Mrs Aduonum will only perform Ghanaian music throughout the 117-hour event, which will include gospel, highlife, and hiplife songs.

Afua has attributed her motivation to Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon, in which she triumphantly overturned Lata Tondon’s four-year-old culinary record.