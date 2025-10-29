After backlash, Tinubu reviews pardon list, drops serious offenders

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the removal of persons convicted for kidnapping, drug trafficking, human trafficking, fraud and unlawful possession of firearms from the list of beneficiaries of the federal government’s prerogative of mercy.

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy, said in a statement on Wednesday that the decision followed consultations with the Council of State and public opinion.

On October 9, Tinubu approved presidential pardon and other forms of clemency for 175 persons after receiving the recommendation of the Council of State.

Among the beneficiaries were Herbert Macaulay, one of Nigeria’s foremost nationalists; Farouk Lawan, former member of the house of representatives; and Mamman Vatsa, a major general and poet executed in 1986 for alleged treason.

The list also included drug offenders, illegal miners, white-collar convicts and foreigners.

The decision sparked public backlash, with many Nigerians arguing that some of the beneficiaries should not have been considered for clemency given the nature of their offences.

One of those granted pardon was Maryam Sanda, sentenced to death by hanging for killing her husband, Bilyamin Bello.

Following the outrage, Lateef Fagbemi, attorney-general of the federation, said the list would be reviewed, adding that the process of granting clemency involves several stages.