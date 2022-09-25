Afropop duo Mobcity speaks on future of Nigerian music

Emerging Nigerian Afropop duo Supermahrio and Bhadboy known as Mobcity have said the Nigerian music industry has a very brighter future with the level of investment it’s witnessing at the moment.

According to Mobcity, there’s much going on in the Nigerian music industry and the world is expecting more talents from Nigeria due to the development in the music scene.

“With the level of investment in Nigerian music and significant achievements made by Nigerian artists every day we believe the future is bright,” they said.

Speaking on their musical influence, the duo with real names Philips Oloruntoba Emmanuel and Philips Mayowa disclosed that they have a strong passion for music which was majorly influenced by their father’s love for different genres of music at an early stage in their lives.

“While growing up life was fabulous and cool, we’ve always had God, our brother, and our parents.

“I would say listening to a wide range of genres from the likes of the late Ayinde Barrister to the likes of Elton John and Michael Jackson and having a producer as a friend really helped shape our music,” Mobcity disclosed.

The duo also admitted to the initial challenges they faced due to their individual preferences and how they were able to reach a resolution that strengthened their team.

“Initially, it was not easy for us because we both like different things, different sounds, and have different ways of thinking but this was never a weakness, as we were both able to learn from each other and this has further helped improve our sound”.

One of their fascinating moments was how they were able to catch the attention of people during their trip to Kenya and how excited their audiences were.

“I can remember correctly singing for strangers in Kenya, a country far from home but our music became a language they understood. Having total strangers enjoying what we do and telling us we were born to be stars has got to be the most memorable experience since this gave us momentum to push even harder”

MOBCITY recently released a song titled “Blinding Lights” and explained how it was inspired by true life experiences.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...