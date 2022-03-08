Afrobeats Should Be Documented – Ugbaja Emeka Augustine

Nigerian Label Execute and CEO Of SouthNice records Ugbaja Emeka Augustine, has stated the progress and success of Afrobeats worldwide should be documented.

“Afrobeat has broken into the US and UK market over the last few years, and its spreading to Europe and Asia, and this wide acceptance has to be documented”

Dr Whyte or U.E.A as he is popularly called is known for his Talent Scouting as he discovered 2SEC Twins, Henry Knight and many more.

Based in the US now, In his bid to have Afrobeats documented Ugbaja Emeka Augustine has set up a Talent Management, A&R and PR company In Nigeria “Road God Agency” Headed By Endu Jack.

Ugbaja Emeka Augustine, has gone on to create Afrobeats Central a unique Afrobeats party aimed at building a unified community through lifestyle events In the US.

Powered by his love for music and having a gift of discovering next rated stars, Dr Whyte has vowed that he won’t stop scouting for talents and it’s a God given gift for him to know hit songs before they become hits.

Dr Whyte has also said his plan is not to focus on Nigerian alone but on the whole African continent.

