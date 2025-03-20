Africa’s youth poised to propel global economic growth by 2050

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

By 2050, Africa’s youth population is projected to double to over 830 million, positioning the continent as a pivotal contributor to global economic expansion. This demographic surge offers a unique opportunity to address labor shortages in aging regions such as Europe, North America, and parts of Asia.

George Asamani, Managing Director of the Project Management Institute (PMI) for Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasizes that Africa’s youthful demographic stands in stark contrast to the aging populations elsewhere.

To harness this potential, he advocates for urgent investments in education, skills development, and strategic workforce planning. Without coordinated efforts, the continent risks underutilizing its young talent in a world that increasingly demands skilled professionals.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 highlights a shifting labor market, with rising demand for skills in technology, engineering, artificial intelligence, and project management. These are areas where Africa’s youth can excel if provided with appropriate training. However, a significant challenge lies in the skills mismatch, where graduates’ qualifications may not align with evolving industry needs.

To address this, Asamani suggests that higher education institutions expand beyond traditional degrees to include industry-aligned training, professional certifications, and skills-based learning. This approach ensures students are prepared for real-world challenges.

Several African universities, notably in Kenya, Ghana, and Rwanda, have adopted this model by partnering with organizations to offer globally recognized project management certifications to students prior to graduation.

For broader impact, these educational reforms should be integrated into national policies. Governments are encouraged to mandate that certain public projects, especially in infrastructure, technology, and energy, be managed by certified professionals. Such policies would not only improve project outcomes but also ensure that Africa’s workforce remains globally competitive and prepared for high-impact projects.

As the global landscape evolves, Africa’s youth stand at the cusp of transforming the continent into a global economic powerhouse. Strategic investments in education and skills development today will determine the extent to which this potential is realized in the decades to come.