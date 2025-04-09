Africa’s oil & gas investment to reach $43bn in 2025

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Africa’s energy sector is gaining unprecedented momentum, with capital expenditure in oil and gas alone projected to reach $43 billion in 2025 — and a longer-term forecast of $54 billion by 2030. This surge highlights the continent’s rising profile as a global energy force, driven by strong developments across oil, gas, power, and renewable segments.

This outlook was unveiled as the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies officially launched its 2025 programme. The event, which has grown into the continent’s largest energy gathering, is set to return to Cape Town under the theme Positioning Africa as the Next Global Energy Champion.

Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, Mr NJ Ayuk, speaking to journalists in Nigeria, described AEW as the engine behind Africa’s energy transformation.

“Africa is on the cusp of an energy revolution, and AEW is where the deals that will define our continent’s future are made,” he said. “We remain committed to making energy poverty history by 2030, and through this event, we are accelerating the partnerships and policies that will make that vision a reality.”

West Africa is expected to dominate the 2025 spend, accounting for more than half of total capital expenditure, with Nigeria, Senegal, and Mauritania driving investment. Meanwhile, Namibia is targeting first oil production by 2029, South Africa is expanding offshore and shale gas exploration, and Mozambique is advancing its LNG infrastructure.

Gas-to-power remains a key transitional pathway, with Nigeria, Algeria, and Egypt at the forefront of regional development. AEW’s Powering Africa stage will spotlight themes including energy efficiency, renewables integration, and grid expansion. A newly introduced Energy Finance stage will focus on project funding, the African Energy Bank, and strategies to unlock capital for cross-border infrastructure.

AEW 2025 will also host the G20 Energy Leaders Roundtable, aligning with South Africa’s hosting of the G20 Summit. Country-specific forums for Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, the Republic of Congo, Namibia, and South Africa will provide insights into emerging opportunities, alongside strategic discussions involving OPEC, BRICS, and COP30.

Additional highlights include the return of the African Farmout Forum, an expanded deal room, new technical hubs, and the Just Energy Transition concert. The week-long event will culminate with the African Energy Awards & Gala Dinner, honouring key players shaping Africa’s energy future.

As the continent accelerates its journey towards energy security, cleaner technologies, and industrialisation, AEW 2025 is poised to be a catalyst for transformative change in Africa’s energy landscape.