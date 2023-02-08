AfricaNXT 2023: NCC receives commendation over efficient regulatory processes, achieving digital economy

By Motolani Oseni

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has attracted industry commendation for its efficient regulatory processes that have given verve to the realisation of full digital economy in the country, at the opening of the AfricaNext show in Lagos.

Chief Executive Officer of CashToken Africa, Mr Lai Labode, said the manner with which the Commission understands and supports the emergence of companies that have critical roles to play in actualising the dreams of the digital economy, promises that Nigeria will make the desired impact in the future of the country’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) development.

Labode said NCC’s approach to transform the telecom industry and contribute to the Federal Government’s digital economy agenda was reflected in the diligence, speed and smartness in processing recent applications including that of CashToken, which, he said, had led to a major collaboration with Mobile Network Operators.

Other participants also spoke about the demonstration of commitment to efficiency in NCC’s operations and attainment of excellence in regulatory oversight, a key item in the Commission’s extant Five-Point Agenda for transforming the telecom sector.

CashToken Africa, operated by CeLD, is a Nigerian company advocating performance-based customer rewards and nudging firms to reward their customers with life-transforming rewards.

He spoke at CashToken Africa’s forum at the 2023 AfricaNXT conference focused on, “Socially Smart Business Models: Universal Cash Reward, Direct Sales Gamification and Wealth Redistribution.”

NCC is one of the sponsors and key agencies participating at AfricaNXT event and will take to the stands on Thursday, 9th February 2023, from 1.00pm-2.00pm, at the FutureNow Stage, with a theme that will focus on its mandates and efforts towards the realization of the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government.

