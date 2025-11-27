African Union, ECOWAS Condemn Military Coup in Guinea-Bissau

The African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have strongly condemned the military takeover in Guinea-Bissau, describing it as a “blatant attempt to disrupt the democratic process”.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the heads of the election observation mission from both organizations, alongside the West African Elders Forum, expressed deep concern over the coup d’etat announced by the armed forces.

The military intervention occurred while the nation was awaiting the results of the presidential and legislative elections held on November 23, 2025.

“It is regrettable that this announcement came at a time when the missions had just concluded meeting with the two leading presidential candidates, who assured us of their willingness to accept the will of the people,” the statement read.

The observation missions, which noted that the voting process had been orderly and peaceful, called on the military to restore constitutional order immediately.

They also demanded the release of top officials, including those in charge of the electoral process, who were arrested during the takeover.

“We urge the armed forces to immediately release the detained officials to allow the country’s electoral process to proceed to its conclusion,” the statement added.

The joint statement was signed by the heads of the missions in Bissau on November 26, 2025.

Reports indicate that military officers announced they had taken “total control” of the country, suspended the electoral process and closed borders, following gunshots heard near the presidential palace.