African Entrepreneurs to Benefit from New UK trade reforms

By Msugh Ityokura

African exporters and entrepreneurs are set to benefit from a new package of the United Kingdom, UK trade reforms unveiled Friday, Known as the Trade for Development which is designed to simplify access to the UK market and strengthen economic ties between the UK and developing countries.

Upgrades include simplified rules of origin, which will enable all Developing Countries Trade Scheme (DCTS), including those further up the value chain, such as Nigeria, to source inputs on finished goods from across the African continent, while ensuring that goods can continue to enter the UK tariff-free.

This is expected to support trade not just with the UK, but between African countries, helping to unlock the African Continental Free Trade Area’s $3.4 trillion potential.

Last year, over £3.2 billion worth of goods imported into the UK from African countries benefitted from preferences granted by the UK’s development trading arrangements.

In a statement in Abuja Saturday, the UK minister for development, Jenny Chapman said “The world is changing. Countries in the Global South want a different relationship with the UK as a trading partner and investor, not as a donor. These new rules will make it easier for developing countries to trade more closely with the UK. This is good for their economies and for UK consumers and businesses.”

Also speaking, the UK minister for trade policy, Douglas Alexander stated that “No country has ever lifted itself out of poverty without trading with its neighbours. Over recent decades trade has been an essential ingredient in lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty around the globe.”

In addition to the DCTS) changes, the UK will Providing targeted support to help African exporters to meet UK standards and navigate customs procedures, make it easier for partner countries to trade services – such as digital, legal, and financial services – by strengthening future trade agreements.

The updated rules are part of the UK’s wider Trade for Development offer which aims to support economic growth in partner countries while helping UK businesses and consumers access high-quality, affordable goods

The rules also align with the UK’s new Trade Strategy, which prioritizes growth through global partnerships and future-facing markets

Launched in 2023, following the UK’s exit from the EU, the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) is the UK’s flagship trade preference scheme, covering 65 countries and offering reduced or zero tariffs on thousands of products.

The release further assured that the UK is committed to growing services trade with developing countries, supporting digital trade and professional services.

The announcement follows engagement with UK businesses and international partners, major importers and trade associations.