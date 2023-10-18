African and international talents gain visibility on this part of the globe through PR- Fadehan Okpeseyi

What’s New Media, a leading PR/media solutions outfit in the music and entertainment scene in Nigeria, was thrilled to celebrate its first anniversary on the 29th of September, 2023.

After one year of rapid growth and impact, this fast-rising media solutions company is launching into the new season in grand style.

What’s New Media has had a remarkable year, collaborating with approximately 75 of Nigeria’s most talented voices such as Simi, Yemi Alade, Pheelz, Tempoe, British artist; 8Syn fka One Acen; and organizing eight successful events including Burna Boy Live (Lagos 2023), ISL Rick Ross (Lagos 2022), Night Like This (2022), Live In Concert (LIC ‘21).

They have also established partnerships with over 50 media outlets, including Echooroom, Cool FM, MTV Base, and Turntable charts, among others.

As a rapidly growing media solutions company, What’s New Media, led by Fadehan Okpeseyi, aims to tackle the challenges that the Nigerian music and entertainment market face in the global media and entertainment ecosystem. Through a public relations outlet and a magazine, the company aims to champion inclusiveness and build a sustainable structure in media and PR for artists, entertainers and creators.

In addition, they aim to create educational programs that inform the public on the importance of PR.

READ ALSO: Otu: The Prince Delivering Sweetness At 64

Founder, Fadehan Okpeseyi’s vision is to expand her media network to other countries and to collaborate with more artists locally, regionally and internationally, helping talents gain visibility in this part of the globe. “For the next year, I’d like to travel to establish more media relations. I’d also like more clients and partnerships locally, regionally and internationally. I mean, aside from Nigeria, It’ll be nice to help other African and international talents gain visibility on this part of the globe through PR,” says Fadehan.

To learn more about What’s New Media and its endeavors, visit their Instagram page @whatsnew.media and their LinkedIn page @What’s New Media.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimes.ng.com