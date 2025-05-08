Africa Day: Nigeria hosts 35 nations in Abuja

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU (With Agency Report)

Nigeria will play host to no fewer than 35 countries with different speakers at the 61st Africa Day celebration scheduled for May 24 to May 27 in Abuja.

This was disclosed by Mr Young Piero, Coordinator and Director of Parliament, Africa, Caribbean and Pacific Joint Sessions, Africa Union Simulation (AUS), Wednesday at a news conference in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Africa Day celebrates the day when the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), the precursor to the African Union (AU), was formed in 1963.

Going down the memory boulevard, Africa Day celebrations acknowledge the progress Africans have made, while reflecting upon the common challenges faced in a global environment.

Piero said the discussions at the 61st edition of the day would focus on continental unity, borderless Africa, intra-African trade, cultural exchange, and the AU’s Vision 2030 initiative for a single African passport.

He said the event will also spotlight youths and women inclusion, patriotism, and African cultural values.

He explained; “The 61st Africa Day celebration aims to create a unified continental voice that drives meaningful development and promotes a more united and progressive Africa.

“This year’s celebration is going to be different in the sense that we are collaborating with all organisations in Nigeria and Africa that are doing fabulously well in their own field, in terms of building the Africa that we want.”

Piero added that the event would afford the continent the opportunity to celebrate itself, the culture, originality and instill in the people the concept of ‘Africa first.’

“Africa is where the treasure lies, and we are building Africa that will become a global powerhouse of the future,’’ he said.

Speaking in the same veins, the President of the Afro-Caribbean Chamber, Quadri-Adu Kehinde, said that ahead of the 2025 Africa Day, a liberation walk would be held to emphasise the essence freedom.

“The time of slavery is gone and this is a time that we need to move together and work together. That is the essence of the liberation walk,’’ he said.

Kehinde said other key activities of the event included, discussion on Africa’s development as well as sessions for youths, women among other groups.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee, Phil Roberts, commended Nigerian government for its support in hosting the event and stressed the importance of patriotism in Africa’s journey to progress (NAN).