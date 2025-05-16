Africa and Europe Must Evolve Into Co-Creators of Prosperity, Says VP Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on Africa and the European Union (EU) to unlock their shared potential and transform their long-standing partnership into one that delivers concrete developmental outcomes for the African continent.

Speaking on Thursday during a meeting with a high-level EU delegation led by Ambassador Gautier Mignot at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Shettima urged Europe to shift from donor-driven engagement to strategic co-investment in Africa’s future.

“The EU are our natural allies and natural partners,” Shettima asserted. “We want this partnership to graduate from well-meaning commitments to transformative outcomes. We want more joint ventures, deeper trade facilitation under the AfCFTA, and enduring investments in energy, education, and digital inclusion.”

Highlighting the EU’s contributions to Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, Shettima described the bloc as a “natural partner” and affirmed Nigeria’s readiness to continue leveraging the EU’s *Global Gateway* initiative. This framework seeks to deliver sustainable infrastructure, including high-speed rail links, clean energy plants, and vocational training centres.

“We hope to see the EU move from being a donor to being a co-creator of African prosperity. We really want to be partners with the EU—not as recipients of aid, but as co-creators of prosperity and wealth,” he added.

The Vice President emphasized shared values between Africa and Europe, including democracy, inclusivity, gender empowerment, and environmental sustainability. He also praised the African Union’s current leadership for bringing renewed focus and ambition to continental development.

Responding, Ambassador Mignot reaffirmed the EU’s deep commitment to Africa, noting the union’s status as Africa’s foremost trade partner and investor, with foreign direct investment (FDI) reaching €309 billion in 2022—far exceeding that of the United States and China.

“Our relationship spans 25 years and is built on trust, cooperation, and shared vision,” Mignot said. He highlighted ongoing efforts to advance the Joint Vision for 2030, aligned with the AU’s Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).