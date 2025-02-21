Afenifere youth president kidnapped, abductors demand N100m

By Tunde Opalana

The National President of the Afenifere National Youths Council, Prince Eniola Joseph Ojajuni has been kidnapped.

His abductors are demanding a N100 million to secure his release.

A family source said he was kidnapped alongside other 10 passengers in an Abuja bound vehicle at Akoko area of Ondo State two days ago.

National Secretary of the Afenifere National Youths Council, Abiodun Aderohunmu said the victim sustained a bullet wound on his buttock. This was revealed during conversation with Prince Ojajuni and the negotiator for the kidnapping ring.

“We are deeply concerned about his safety and well-being, and we urge the kidnappers to release him unharmed.

“Prince Ojajuni is a prominent figure in Nigerian and a strong advocate for youth empowerment and development.

“We call on the Nigerian authorities to take immediate action to ensure Prince Ojajuni’s safe release. We also appeal to the general public to provide any information that may lead to his rescue.

“The Afenifere National Youths Council will continue to work tirelessly to ensure Prince Ojajuni’s safe return and to advocate for the safety and security of all Nigerians.