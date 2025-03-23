Afenifere to Tinubu: Declare State Of Emergency In South-West Over Killings

The Afenifere National Youth Council (AYC) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in the South West following spate of killings in the region.

According to the President of the group, Prince Eniola Ojajuni, in a letter to the President weekend, the call followed a disturbing surge in abductions and the brutal killing of victims, which had become increasingly rampant across the country.

Ojajuni, who spent 12 days in captivity after being kidnapped last month in Akunnu, Ondo State, noted that the situation had reached a critical point, with criminal elements operating with impunity and spreading fear and chaos among the populace.

The letter read, “I write to you with deep pain and urgency regarding the worsening state of insecurity in the Southwest, particularly in Ondo State. Kidnapping attacks have escalated to alarming levels, leaving citizens in constant fear for their lives and livelihoods.

“Ondo State, once known for its rich agricultural activities, has now become a danger zone where farmers no longer feel safe accessing their farmlands. Criminal elements have turned our forests into ransom negotiation camps, while major roads, especially the Lagos-Abuja expressway, have become death traps for innocent travelers who are kidnapped daily for ransom.

“Mr. President, I am a victim. I have firsthand experience of the horrors these criminals inflict on their captives. I was held hostage for twelve agonising days and nights in the wilderness, without food or clean water. I suffered AK-47 gunshot wounds, bled for days, and received no medical attention. The excruciating pain I endured was inhumane. It is only by the grace of God that I survived.

“Beyond the physical pain, the psychological trauma is unbearable. I struggle with sleepless nights, live in constant fear, and experience distressing flashbacks. The sound of any sudden noise jolts me awake, forcing me to relive my ordeal. This is the reality of many victims, and it could happen to anyone.

“Your Excellency, I appeal to you with urgency: 1. Declare a total state of emergency on insecurity in the Southwest, especially in Ondo State.

“2. Deploy a special military operation to reclaim our forests from kidnappers and criminal elements.

“3. Strengthen border security to prevent the influx of criminal herders and terrorists into our communities.

“4. Equip and empower local security agencies, including Amotekun, to effectively combat these threats.

“5. Implement long-term security reforms to ensure lasting peace and stability.

“6. Investigate the flow of ransom payments and determine where the money is going.

“7. Increase security surveillance in Lagos and Ondo States, particularly in abandoned buildings with high fences and locked gates.

“8. Engage youth associations in the fight against insecurity. The Federal Government should mandate all political office holders to hold regular town hall meetings at their local government areas.

“9. Mandate Southwest Governors to collaborate and strengthen security networks. As a matter of urgency, I urge you to call for a Southwest Youth Security Summit to address this crisis.

“From my experience, these kidnappers work with youths who have strong ICT knowledge to track and monitor mobile devices. Some of these individuals are locals who speak Ondo dialects and Yoruba fluently, acting as spies for these criminal elements.

“I have personally written to the Governor of Lagos State, urging him to convene an urgent Southwest Governors’ Forum meeting on security and youth engagement. However, only a strong federal directive can ensure swift and collective action.

“Your Excellency, this is a special appeal to your good office. As the father of the nation, now is the time to take decisive action. The level of insecurity in the Southwest has gone beyond a crisis; it is a full-blown war against innocent Nigerians. Our roads are unsafe, our forests are hijacked, and our people live in fear.”