AFCON Q/Finals: NASS Principal officers, Sports Committees storm Cote D’Ivoire for Super Eagles

By Haruna Salami

Ahead of today’s crucial quarter finals clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Palancas Negras of Angola, the principal officers of the National Assembly are in Abidjan to cheer the Nigerian team at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.

Chairman Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Suleiman Kawu (Kano South) hinted this while speaking with journalists at the National Assembly Abuja on Wednesday.

It will be recalled that the Super Eagles thrashed the Indomitable lions of Cameroon during the group of 16 to qualify for the quarter finals at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium.

Kawu who said he was praying for Nigeria in the clash with Angola urged other Nigerians to continue to pray, support and appreciate the Super Eagles; for what they have displayed so far.

He said despite some challenges, the performance of the Super Eagles so far is “marvelous”, adding “now we are going for the Quarter Final, we are happy with the players and the NFF”.

“I am happy with the performance of the Nigerian team at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking on the fate of the coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, the lawmaker said “we will look at it after the competition” l, saying he is sure of victory for the Super Eagles against Angola”.