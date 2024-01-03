AFCON: Eight players who are yet to report to Super Eagles

Almost all the 25 Super Eagles players invited for the 2023 AFCON have reported to Nigeria’s training camp in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Note that the Super Eagles squad officially commenced their preparation for the 2023 AFCON earlier today, January 3, in UAE and they are expected to remain there until January 9.

Naija News gathered as of noon today, that about eight players are yet to report to the camp which has been open since Tuesday, January 2.

Top on the list is Alhassan Yusuf, the 23-year-old midfielder who was invited to replace injured Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi.

Also, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ndidi’s teammate at Leicester City who is also not fully fit, is yet to report to camp at the time of writing.

READ ALSO: NCC Breaking New Grounds In Accountability

There are fears that Iheanacho might not be fit enough to feature in the Super Eagles’ 2023 AFCON opener against Equatoria Guinea on January 14.

At the same time, there are speculations that he could be replaced in the team if his fitness issues can not be resolved on time ahead of the Eagles’ first match in Ivory Coast.

Eagles’ first-choice goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho is also yet to resume to camp. He was in action for his Cypriot club, Omonoia last night. Thanks to his presence, his team beat AEL 3-1.

Recall that Uzoho, Sadiq Umar of Real Sociedad, and Samuel Chukwueze were permitted to report to camp late due to their engagements with their respective clubs last night. They are all yet to resume camping at the time of writing.

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen who is expected to be the Super Eagles’ most important player in Ivory Coast is also yet to resume.

Interestingly, Lobi Stars goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali who is based in Nigeria, is yet to join the Super Eagles in UAE at the time of writing.

Also, Super Eagles veteran defender, William Troost-Ekong who currently plays for Greek Super League club PAOK is not in camp yet.

Note that the Super Eagles will fly to Lagos on January 9 before they will fly to Abidjan, Ivory Coast on January 10 for the 2023 AFCON which will commence on January 13.