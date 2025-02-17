AfCFTA reaffirms commitment to strengthen Nigerian businesses for global trade

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

The Nigeria African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) coordination office has reiterated its dedication to supporting Nigerian businesses in maximising export opportunities under the trade framework.

Speaking to journalists, Franca Achimugu, a representative of the office, emphasised that the agency, led by National Coordinator Olusegun Awolowo, is working to ensure that businesses fully benefit from AfCFTA.

According to Achimugu, the office has embarked on a strategic three-phase initiative to enhance the participation of women and youths in the AfCFTA market. The first phase involves identifying the ten most traded products by women and youths to provide valuable market insights and drive economic development.

“The second phase focuses on developing a step-by-step market access guide for these priority products, while the third phase will introduce a marketplace platform designed to enhance visibility and market entry for women and youth traders. She clarified that while these ten products serve as a starting point, other sectors remain significant and will be integrated into future plans.”

READ ALSO: Binance: We’ll refrain from further comment – House spokesman

Achimugu highlighted key interventions necessary for AfCFTA’s successful implementation in Nigeria, including product prioritisation, capacity building for competitive production, access to trade information, business linkages, and the development of Special Economic Zones. She stressed the need for collaboration among stakeholders to ensure effective execution.

Abiodun Folarewo, the coordinator for FABID Consulting, also addressed journalists, unveiling enhancements to the Market Access Guide aimed at streamlining trade processes under AfCFTA. He noted that recent improvements have simplified e-commerce access, making it easier for business operators to register and trade within the framework. The revised guide, set to be finalised in the coming weeks, will be handed over to the Nigeria AfCFTA coordination office for distribution.

Folarewo stated that the primary goal of the Market Access Guide is to equip women and youth traders with essential information on AfCFTA, ensuring they can navigate the trade landscape with ease and capitalise on emerging opportunities.