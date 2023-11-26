AFARN exonerates SAHCO over drug allegation

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Association of Foreign Airline Representatives of Nigeria (AFARN) has reacted to the alleged involvement of drug related activities in the warehouse of Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc, saying “AFARN has absolute confidence in the management and the operations of SAHCO PLC

Just as it implored the federal government to look into the ease of doing business at the various international airports in the country.”

A statement signed by AFARN President, Mr. Kingsley Nwokoma further reads: “the crux of the matter is that SAHCO has been in the news for some time to the alleged involvement of drug related activities in their warehouse. AFARN as an organization that represents the foreign airlines has zero tolerance for any form of drug related activities and that is why I chose to lend my voice on this matter”

Nwokoma stated that AFARN and the foreign airlines have been working with SAHCO over the years and have maintained good relationship with SAHCO management stressing that AFARN has been canvassing for a one stop export cargo collection point at the cargo terminal, as obtained in other airports, in other climes, which defines the ease of doing business.

“The export process and procedure pass through different agencies at the airport and warehouses before getting to SAHCO Plc, whose role essentially is to handover and warehouse these shipments before being airlifted by airlines / carriers”.

“SAHCO also serves as a gateway to both import and export operations with their world-class facilities. It’s role does not include verification and checking of cargoes as other agencies saddled with this role are also at the airport. It is the role of FAAN, Customs, NDLEA, DSS, Quarantine, NAF, NAFDAC, SON”

Nwokoma noted that SAHCO has maintained a good track record over the years, in view of modern technology in their warehouse to combat any crime in their facilities.