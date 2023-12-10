‘Afamefuna’ crew pays homage to K.O.K

By Orji Onyekwere

The crew of the movie’ Afamefuna, ‘recently paid a courtesy visit to actor Kanayo O Kanayo, in his office. The crew came to congratulate the actor on his well deserve conferment as ‘Ugwu Ndigbo’ (The Pride of the Igbo Nation), at the 2023 Eri Festival by HRM Eze Dr Chukwuemeka Eri, Eze Di Gboo, Eze Ora 34th, Eze Aka Ji Ovo Igbo, (The Custodian of the Sacred Ovo Eri).

The crew which came with a live cow including other gifts like tubers of yam, hot drinks, kola nuts, etc, said the installation was a well deserve one as the actor has been at the forefront of protecting and projecting the image of the Igbo nation.

KOK while welcoming the group thanked them for honoring him with their visit and assured that he will continue to be a torch bearer for the Igbo nation and also be at the vanguard of protecting and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Igbo nation just like he has been doing.

In the meantime, the movie ‘Afamefuna’, has been showing in cinemas across the nation since December 1st 2023. The film takes a deep at apprenticeship module in business otherwise know in Igbo land as in ‘Igba boi’.

READ ALSO: Group lauds achievements of MD of North East devt..

In another development, Showmax has just released the trailer for its latest Nigerian series, ‘Agu’, which will premiere on the 14th of December 2023.

Agu is a six-part legal drama that stars multiple Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) winner and Nollywood legend, Kanayo O Kanayo. The series follows the lives of three key characters – Etim (Kanayo O. Kanayo), Pius (Nonso Odogwu) and Victoria (Ruby Okezie) – as they find themselves entangled in a court case for the murder of Jonathan, a close friend of Pius.

Etim is a 50-year-old, well-read lawyer who is down on his luck and struggling with his career, not to mention an alcohol problem. After crossing paths with Pius, a believer in traditional worship who is accused of killing his friend in a forest, Etim jumps on the case as a chance to revive his dying career, going head to head with the ambitious prosecuting counsel, Victoria, with whom he shares a complicated history. Surely, there is a lot to learn from this captivating movie.