Advocacy Group rallies support for Tajudeen Abbas’s Speakership aspiration

By Tunde Opalana

As consultations continue across political parties ahead of the House of Representatives Speakership race, an advocacy group under the umbrella of Advocacy for Tajudeen Abass has intensified support for the candidature of Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abass.

Recall that Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abass.has been endorsed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with a subtle backing of President Bola Tinubu.

The advocacy group appealed to political parties stakeholders, especially members-elect of the House of Representatives to support the aspiration of Abbas Tajudeen as Speaker , House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly .

The Tajudeen Abbas Advocacy Group led by Alhaji Jibril Aliyu at a press conference in Abuja Wednesday, said Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abbas speakership in the 10th National Assembly , will ensure transparency in the conduct of legislative activities and invariably , good governance .

Good leaders according to the group, are those who prioritize on the welfare of their constituents over their personal interests, uphold democratic values, and have a vision for the future.

He described Abass Tajudeen as a seasoned politician and lawmaker who has dedicated his life to serving the people of his constituency .

The group further pointed out that the nation needs a dynamic, visionary, stable, and purposeful National Assembly that will complement president Tinubu’s blueprint to deliver the promised renewed hope of Nigerians.

“Hon Abbas is a square peg waiting to be fixed into the square hole of the Speakership of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly “, he said .

He posited that the Green Chamber is unique and therefore requires a unique presiding officer in person of Hon Abbas who will be unifying the various interests and probable factions in the House .

He consequently urged other contestants in the Speakership race to jettison their ambitions by respecting the decision of APC NWC .

He added that the press conference held by them for open support for Hon Abbas , was not sponsored by him or any other serving or federal lawmaker – elect but collectively funded membership of the group because of their strong belief in his character , competence and capacity.

