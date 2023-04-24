ADVAN lists members of NMDT as GARM kicks off operations

Having announced penultimate week that the umbrella body of advertisers in Nigeria- Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) was willing to advance further the course of marketing and advertising in the country, the names of the Nigerian

Marketing Development Team members have been unveiled.

The names of these renowned professionals drawn from academia and practice were announced at the 2023 ADVAN IGNITES held at The Regent Hotel, Ikeja GRA Lagos recently. The Nigerian Chapter of the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) was also inaugurated.

Some of the members of NMDT are Bolanle Kehinde Lawal, Omobolanle Osotule, Rotimi Oyesiji, Gerald Osugo, Yosola Atere, Nwando Ajene, Osamede Uwubanmwen, Sadiat Lawal, Tola Bamigbaiye-Elatuyi, Chris Wulff-Caesar, Adebola Williams, Chioma Afe and Emmamoke Ogoro.

Others are Yusuf Murtala, Omobolanle Osotule, Obi Ike, Obum Okoli, O’tega Ogra, Samuel Akinrimisi, Dr Ikechukwu Obiaya, Prof. Bolajoko Dixon-Ogbechi, Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami, Victor Jolaoso, Adia Sowho, Mark Mugisha, James Odejimi, Manpreet Singh and Ediri Ose-Ediale.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony recently in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of ADVAN, Mrs Ediri Ose-Ediale said; “Today we are inaugurating the Nigerian Marketing Development Team (NMDT) and the Nigerian Chapter of Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) with the aim to improving the profession of marketing because not every Chief Executive Officer understands what marketing is all about.”

According to her, in Nigeria, we don’t have a template that can be used or even scientific base elements to show how marketing impacts brands, noting that the marketing development team is going to come up with a template to show organisations how marketing impacts the bottom line scientifically.

She stressed that the team will also be holding seminars and conferences to deepen marketing skills for leaders of marketing and marketing education.

While giving more reason for the team, she pointed out, “What are the best practices that should be utilised? What are the skills you need as a marketer to remain in the trenches? It’s about understanding that consumer behaviour and where to reach them has changed.”

“You need to understand that, for every successful brand, there’s a marketer behind it who understands the brand and the consumer, and also comes up with an initiative to generate demand for that brand.” She spoke.

Also speaking at the event, Barrister Jiti Ogunye, Principle Consultant, Jiti Ogunye Chambers who picked holes in the new ARCON law said; the law also empowers the minister of information to constitute a tribunal that can sentence somebody, it cannot possibly happen, adding that even though you want to claim power over the marketing and marketing communications industry,

is that the way to go about it?

According to him, “In Nigeria, it’s retired judges that normally chair a tribunal because once a judge is retired, that judge can serve in a tribunal or a board of enquiry, he cannot perform a judicial function any longer.”

Earlier, ADVAN president Osamede Uwubanmwen who welcomed participants to the event said what makes this very unique is the fact that it is in line with the policy of self-regulation and the sub-bodies are going to change the narrative of marketing positively in Nigeria.

