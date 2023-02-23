ADP, YPP, PRP, APM collapse structure for Tinubu in South-West states

…We cannot experiment with Lagos, says Gov

BY BENJAMIN OMOIKE

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, political parties in four states in the South-West have collapsed their structures to work for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the poll.

The political parties, Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Young Progressives Party (YPP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and Action Democratic Party (ADP), who are members of the South-West Alliance of Registered Political Parties said they decided to collapse their political parties’ structures to ensure Tinubu’s victory in Saturday’s election.

The decision of the political parties to work for Tinubu’s victory was announced by the Lagos State Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Mobolaji Olusegun of YPP during the Lagos Youth Stakeholders Parley organised by the Office of the Lagos APC Youth Leader at Ikeja on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Osun State IPAC Chairman, Simon Adebayo of APM; his Ogun State counterpart, Samson Okusanya of PRP and IPAC Chairman in Oyo State, Apostle Dare Ojo of ADP, who also expressed their party’s decision to collapse their structures and support Tinubu to be the next President of Nigeria.

The Lagos IPAC Chairman, while speaking on behalf of his colleagues, said the political parties resolved to support and work for Tinubu’s victory in Saturday’s presidential poll because they believed he is the best candidate.

“We have all decided to collapse our structures to work for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. We are supporting Asiwaju’s mandate and we are going to work toward his victory as the next president of Nigeria,” Olusegun said.

Speaking at the event attended by thousands of youths, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, urged the youths and other Nigerians, especially those who are of voting age to vote for the APC presidential candidate during Saturday’s election, noting that Tinubu is the best among all the presidential candidates based on his antecedents, record of achievements and laudable programmes, which have been copied by many states.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamazat said Nigeria needs a bold and courageous man like Tinubu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “To rebuild this country, we need somebody who has vision, boldness, courage and is ready to fight for the interest of the people. We need credible leaders in our country. What we need is a man like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who has the courage and boldness to make decisions and stand by them. Asiwaju is taller than all the other presidential candidates because of his vision.

“We need somebody who can think outside the box to protect all of us. I believe that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima are good combinations based on their past records and what they achieved in their respective states – Lagos and Borno when they were governors.”

Sanwo-Olu while canvassing for the continuity of the ruling party in Lagos State, urged electorates to re-elect him and vote for all APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections based on records of performance and delivery of good governance and dividends of democracy to Lagos residents by APC.

“We cannot experiment with Lagos State. We need people who can shape our life at the top,” the Governor advised.

Also speaking, Lagos East APC senatorial candidate, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, and the party’s candidate for Lagos West senatorial district, Dr. Oluranti Adebule, urged the youths to come out in large numbers to vote for Tinubu and other APC National Assembly candidates on Saturday.

Abiru and Adebule also called on Lagos residents to re-elect Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat during the gubernatorial polls, and also vote for all the APC House of Assembly candidates during the March 11 elections.

Speaking earlier, Lagos APC Youth Leader, Dr. Muritala Seriki, also drum support for Tinubu, Governor Sanwo-Olu, and other APC candidates ahead of the forthcoming elections, urging all the youths to vote for them.

He assured the youths that they will benefit a lot from Tinubu’s presidency because he has a comprehensive programme as slated in the Renewed Hope manifesto for youths on employment and empowerment.

