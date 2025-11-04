ADP condemns threats against Nigeria, calls for diplomacy, peace

The Action Democratic Party, ADP has condemned the threat by the United States of America, USA, against the country, saying it is a call for diplomacy and peace.

The international community is witnessing a disturbing escalation of tensions between the United States and Nigeria, following threats made by US President, Donald Trump to launch military action against Nigeria under the pretext of protecting Christians from alleged genocide.

According to Engr Yabagi Yusuf Sani in Abuja on Monday, while speaking to journalists in his office noted that the party, condemned these threats, which we believe, are unfounded and misinformed.

“We strongly condemn these threats, which we believe are unfounded and misinformed. The Nigerian Government has repeatedly, denied allegations of systematic persecution of Christians, emphasizing the country’s commitment to religious freedom and tolerance.

“Experts and human rights organizations have also, disputed claims of a Christian genocide in Nigeria, pointing that, terrorist groups like Boko Haram have targeted both Muslims and Christians, and that the situation is more complex than a simple narrative of religious persecution.

“ADP urge all parties to exercise restraint and engage in diplomatic efforts to address the real security challenges facing Nigeria, including the threat of terrorism and violent extremism. Military action would only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis and undermine regional stability.

“Instead, we call for international cooperation and support for Nigeria’s efforts to protect its citizens, promote tolerance, and address the root causes of violence and extremism.

“This situation is a wake-up call for the Nigerian Government to hold the newly appointed Service Chiefs accountable, and tackle corruption within the Military, ultimately strengthening their fight against insurgents.

“Let us prioritize dialogue, understanding, and peaceful resolution over threats and aggression,” Yabagi added.