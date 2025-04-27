ADP Condemns Plateau Killings; says wanton destruction of lives inhumane

By Tom Okpe

The Action Democratic Party, ADP, has expressed it’s concerns, condemning the incessant wanton killings and destruction of property in Plateau State, saying it’s inhumane.

The ADP, according to Dr Sani Dawop, National Secretary of the Party in a press statement in Abuja on Sunday said the Party, in strong terms, condemned the recent reoccurrence of wanton killings and destruction of properties, in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The statement reads: “The National Chairman of the Party, Engr Yabagi Sani, was dismayed that after regaining relative peace for sometime in Plateau State, the recent killings has more than before, exposed the weakest link with respect to insecurity that has become the order of the day.”

He urged the Federal Government to take necessary steps to protect lives and properties because provision of security is the primary essence of governance.

Engr Yabagi stressed that persons responsible for the insecurity must be apprehended and punished.

“The ADP sympathizes with families who lost their loved ones and pray God to comfort them.”