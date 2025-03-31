ADP Condemns Brutal Murder of Nigerians in Edo State

By Tom Okpe

The Action Democratic Party, ADP, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic and senseless killings of Nigerians on March 28, who were traveling for Sallah holidays through Uromi in Edo State.

The victims were brutally attacked on the highway in broad daylight, hacked down and burned in the vehicle they were said to be travelling in.

But reacting to this incident in Abuja on Sunday, Dr Sani Dawop, National Publicity Secretary of the Party, in a statement said the National Chairman of the Party, Engr YY Sani condemned the indiscriminate lose of lives.

National Chairman of the ADP, Engr Y.Y. Sani, condemned the indiscriminate loss of innocent lives, highlighting that this incident leaves a disturbing mark of jungle justice and underscores the alarming levels of insecurity, threatening our collective existence.

“The Party urges the Edo State Government and security agencies to take immediate and decisive action to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure they face justice. May God grant eternal peace to the souls of the departed,” it added.